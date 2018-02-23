Catholic World News

British court orders life support removed from toddler with rare brain disorder

February 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “My son is two years of age and he’s been sentenced to the death penalty,” said the child’s father. The Vatican’s Bambino Gesù children’s hospital has offered to care for the child.

