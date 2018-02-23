Catholic World News
Hosts ‘miraculously’ preserved 16 months after devastating earthquake
February 23, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: 40 consecrated hosts, exhibiting no signs of decay, were recovered from a tabernacle of an Italian church damaged in a 2016 earthquake.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
