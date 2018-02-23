Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury sees ‘ecumenical spring’

February 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to the World Council of Churches, the Anglican leader cited St. John Paul II, Pope Francis, Cardinal Walter Kasper, and Father Raniero Cantalamessa (the preacher to the papal household).

