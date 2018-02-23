Catholic World News
Pope Francis thanks Italy’s Anti-Usury Council
February 23, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The letter follows a recent address to members of the Anti-Usury Council.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
