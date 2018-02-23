Catholic World News
Pope, Curia hear call to ‘listen to the thirst of the periphery’
February 23, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Father José Tolentino Mendoca, a Portuguese theologian who serves as vice rector of the Portuguese Catholic University, is preaching meditations at this year’s Lenten retreat for the Pope and members of the Roman Curia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
