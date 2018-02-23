Catholic World News

Pope, Curia hear call to ‘listen to the thirst of the periphery’

February 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father José Tolentino Mendoca, a Portuguese theologian who serves as vice rector of the Portuguese Catholic University, is preaching meditations at this year’s Lenten retreat for the Pope and members of the Roman Curia.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.