Vatican diplomat praises draft of global migration compact, offers suggestions for improvement

February 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Permanent Observer of the Holy See at the United Nations, offered a few suggestions for improving the draft of the international migration treaty. The prelate noted “the absence of any reference to the spiritual dimension of migrants and to their fundamental right to religious freedom.”

