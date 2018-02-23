Catholic World News

Anger in Nigerian village as girls still missing after Boko Haram attack

February 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The attack occurred in Yobe State, which is located in northeastern Nigeria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
