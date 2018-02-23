Catholic World News

Message of Pope Francis for the 2018 World Youth Day

February 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: World Youth Day is commemorated on Palm Sunday in Rome during those years in which there is no major international gathering. The theme of the 2018 message, dated February 11 and released on February 22, is “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God” (Luke 1:30).

