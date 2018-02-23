Catholic World News

February 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Bloomberg

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (February 23 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!