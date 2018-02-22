Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki bars Senator Durbin from Communion

February 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois has announced that Senator Richard Durbin should not be admitted to Communion because of his “obstinate persistence in manifest grave sin.” The bishop referred to Senator Durbin’s consistent support for legal abortion, and particularly his vote against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

