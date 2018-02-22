Catholic World News
Congo bishop explains background of conflict with government
February 22, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Donatien Bafuidinsoni Maloko-Mana of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, spoke to Catholic World Report about the conflict in that country, and the reasons why the Catholic Church has been subjected to attacks.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
