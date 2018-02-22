Catholic World News

Congo bishop explains background of conflict with government

February 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Donatien Bafuidinsoni Maloko-Mana of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, spoke to Catholic World Report about the conflict in that country, and the reasons why the Catholic Church has been subjected to attacks.

