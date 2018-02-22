Catholic World News

February 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 8.5 million is 90% Muslim.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!