Catholic World News

Archbishop of Erbil: Christians in Iraq are ‘scourged, wounded, but still there’

February 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Following the ISIS invasion of the Nineveh Plain, thousands of Iraq’s Christians fled to Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Chronicles of Narnia, CD Set (C. S. Lewis)