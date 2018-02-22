Catholic World News

On eve of worldwide day of prayer, USCCB official examines crises in DRC, South Sudan

February 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has declared February 23 to be a special day of prayer and fasting for peace, with particular attention to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

