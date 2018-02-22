Catholic World News
On eve of worldwide day of prayer, USCCB official examines crises in DRC, South Sudan
February 22, 2018
» Continue to this story on To Go Forth
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has declared February 23 to be a special day of prayer and fasting for peace, with particular attention to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!