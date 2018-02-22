Catholic World News

The Church wrestles with transhumanism

February 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Russell Shaw reports on a recent meeting of the Pontifical Council for Culture and a conference at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
