New report examines newborn mortality rates

February 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The nation with the highest newborn mortality rate is Pakistan (one in 22); the nation with the lowest rate is Japan (one in 1,111). L’Osservatore Romano (February 22 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.

