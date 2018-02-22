Catholic World News
New report examines newborn mortality rates
February 22, 2018
» Continue to this story on UNICEF
CWN Editor's Note: The nation with the highest newborn mortality rate is Pakistan (one in 22); the nation with the lowest rate is Japan (one in 1,111). L’Osservatore Romano (February 22 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!