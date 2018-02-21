Catholic World News

Rev. Billy Graham dead at 99

February 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Rev. Billy Graham, America’s most influential Evangelical preacher, died at his home in North Carolina on February 21 at the age of 99. Known as “America’s pastor,” he preached in person to an estimated 215 million people, in more than 180 countries, during decades of touring with his Billy Graham Crusades, and reached countless millions more by radio and television broadcasts.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.