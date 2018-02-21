Catholic World News
Rev. Billy Graham dead at 99
February 21, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Rev. Billy Graham, America’s most influential Evangelical preacher, died at his home in North Carolina on February 21 at the age of 99. Known as “America’s pastor,” he preached in person to an estimated 215 million people, in more than 180 countries, during decades of touring with his Billy Graham Crusades, and reached countless millions more by radio and television broadcasts.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
