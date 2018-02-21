Catholic World News

Clergy file 2nd criminal complaint against Syro-Malabar prelate for real-estate deals

February 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Priests of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church have entered a criminal complaint against Cardinal George Alencherry in a court in India’s Kerala state, charging that he engaged in illicit real-estate transfers involving church property. The deals, which caused serious losses for Syro-Malabar Church, have caused bitter divisions.

