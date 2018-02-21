Catholic World News

Judge of Roman Rota sentenced for child pornography

February 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A senior judge on the Roman Rota, the Vatican’s highest appellate court, has been convicted on child-pornography charges. Msgr. Pietro Armenta entered a guilty plea after police found dozens of pornographic images, involving children, on his computer. He was given a suspended sentence of 14 months. Msgr. Armenta was investigated after a teenage boy accused him of molestation.

