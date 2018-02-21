Catholic World News
Archbishop Scicluna, papal investigator, hospitalized in Chile
February 21, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who was commissioned by Pope Francis to investigate sex-abuse complaints in Chile, has been hospitalized for gallbladder surgery. The Maltese archbishop—who is in Chile to look into charges that Bishop Juan Barros ignored abuse reports—is expected to spend two days in the hospital. He had complained of internal pain before setting out on his trip.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
