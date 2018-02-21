Catholic World News

Archbishop Scicluna, papal investigator, hospitalized in Chile

February 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who was commissioned by Pope Francis to investigate sex-abuse complaints in Chile, has been hospitalized for gallbladder surgery. The Maltese archbishop—who is in Chile to look into charges that Bishop Juan Barros ignored abuse reports—is expected to spend two days in the hospital. He had complained of internal pain before setting out on his trip.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.