Egypt’s top Muslim university open to Coptic students, but Qu’ran requirement stays

February 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Al Azhar University, the world’s leading institution of Sunni Islam, has announced that Coptic Christians will be admitted as students. However, the school will not change its requirements that all students must memorize the Qu’ran.

