Egypt’s top Muslim university open to Coptic students, but Qu’ran requirement stays
February 21, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Al Azhar University, the world’s leading institution of Sunni Islam, has announced that Coptic Christians will be admitted as students. However, the school will not change its requirements that all students must memorize the Qu’ran.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
