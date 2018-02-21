Catholic World News

February 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: Hocine Drouiche is vice president of the Conference of Imams of France.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!