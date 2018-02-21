Catholic World News
Leading French imam calls for radical reforms to end extremism, safeguard Eastern Christians
February 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: Hocine Drouiche is vice president of the Conference of Imams of France.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!