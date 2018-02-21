Catholic World News

Pakistan: Christian teen arrested for blasphemy on social media

February 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The teen said that “he had lost his cell phone and that someone else published those contents considered blasphemous.”

