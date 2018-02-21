Catholic World News
Pakistan: Christian teen arrested for blasphemy on social media
CWN Editor's Note: The teen said that “he had lost his cell phone and that someone else published those contents considered blasphemous.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
