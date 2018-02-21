Catholic World News
Theme of Lenten retreat for Pope, Curia: recognizing our thirst for God
February 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: “I became aware that I was thirsty,” and “Thirst does not make me ill” are the titles of two of the sermons preached by Father José Tolentino Mendonca.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!