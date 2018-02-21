Catholic World News

Theme of Lenten retreat for Pope, Curia: recognizing our thirst for God

February 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I became aware that I was thirsty,” and “Thirst does not make me ill” are the titles of two of the sermons preached by Father José Tolentino Mendonca.

