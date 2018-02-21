Catholic World News
Pope to young Romanians: no answers to hard questions
February 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: On February 20, the Vatican Press Office released information about a January 4 meeting between the Pope and young Romanians.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!