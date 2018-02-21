Catholic World News

Parents lose custody of teenage daughter who wants to “transition” to a boy

February 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Heritage Foundation

CWN Editor's Note: Ryan T. Anderson, who wrote this analysis, is the author of When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Samsung LED Wallet Cellular Phone Case