After latest shooting, we should pray and be angry, Archbishop Chaput says

February 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “19 years ago I sat with the parents of children murdered in the Columbine High School massacre, and buried some of their dead,” the prelate said. “As a people, we have a lot to repent and confess.”

