After latest shooting, we should pray and be angry, Archbishop Chaput says
February 21, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “19 years ago I sat with the parents of children murdered in the Columbine High School massacre, and buried some of their dead,” the prelate said. “As a people, we have a lot to repent and confess.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
