Diocese announces Cardinal Mahony will not appear at anniversary celebration

February 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Roger Mahony will not appear, as originally scheduled at a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The appointment of Cardinal Mahony as a special papal representative at the celebration had provoked protests because of the cardinal’s mishandling of sex-abuse allegations during his tenure as Archbishop of Los Angeles. The Scranton diocese has announced that the retired cardinal “is unable to attend the Mass” for the March 4 celebration.

