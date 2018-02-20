Diocese announces Cardinal Mahony will not appear at anniversary celebration
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Roger Mahony will not appear, as originally scheduled at a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The appointment of Cardinal Mahony as a special papal representative at the celebration had provoked protests because of the cardinal’s mishandling of sex-abuse allegations during his tenure as Archbishop of Los Angeles. The Scranton diocese has announced that the retired cardinal “is unable to attend the Mass” for the March 4 celebration.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
