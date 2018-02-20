Catholic World News

Vatican accord with China by end of March?

February 20, 2018

Taiwan News

CWN Editor's Note: An accord between the Vatican and China could be signed by the end of March, according to an unidentified Vatican official quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera. Chinese officials are expected to be in Rome during March to continue negotiations toward the agreement, which has been widely anticipated.

