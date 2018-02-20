Catholic World News

China expert fears accord would establish ‘national Church’

February 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An expert on Catholic missionary work has voiced his fear that an agreement between the Vatican and China could produce a state-controlled Church. Father Bernardo Cervellera, the director of the AsiaNews service, told Crux that the rumored agreement— under which the government would choose bishops, with the Holy See exercising a partial veto— would be a step backward, toward times when government leaders controlled Church decisions. Father Cervellera remarks that the Vatican may be anxious to reach an accord, because of concerns that the government might otherwise appoint dozens of new illicit bishops, and crack down more severely on the “underground” Church.

