Nigeria: herdsmen continue rampage, kill 4 in Kaduna, 3 in Jos
February 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The herdsmen are members of the Fulani people, who are largely Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
