Indonesian bishop forgives man who conducted attack on church

February 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We call on all parties to avoid any revenge and instead, we should pray for [the attacker’s] happiness in his afterlife,” said Archbishop Robertus Rubiyatmoko of Semarang.

