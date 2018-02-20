Catholic World News
Indonesian bishop forgives man who conducted attack on church
February 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “We call on all parties to avoid any revenge and instead, we should pray for [the attacker’s] happiness in his afterlife,” said Archbishop Robertus Rubiyatmoko of Semarang.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
