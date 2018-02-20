Catholic World News
Oxfam releases Haiti prostitution scandal details as American branch distances itself
February 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Oxfam is a major British-based anti-poverty agency.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
