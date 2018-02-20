Catholic World News

USCCB president, vice president, and migration chair announce national call-in day for Dreamers

February 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We will be asking the faithful across the nation to call their Members of Congress next Monday, February 26, to protect Dreamers from deportation,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop José Gomez, and Bishop Joe Vásquez.

