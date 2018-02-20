Catholic World News
USCCB president, vice president, and migration chair announce national call-in day for Dreamers
February 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “We will be asking the faithful across the nation to call their Members of Congress next Monday, February 26, to protect Dreamers from deportation,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop José Gomez, and Bishop Joe Vásquez.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
