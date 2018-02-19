Catholic World News
Palestinian leader ask Vatican to lead conference on Jerusalem’s future
February 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: In meetings with Vatican officials last week, Palestinian foreign minister Riyal al Maliki has proposed a conference on the future of Jerusalem, to be called by the Holy See. He said that Israeli is now taking advantage of US President Donald Trump’s decision to increase pressure on the Christian presence in the Holy City.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!