Pope-emeritus Benedict still writing, cardinal says

February 19, 2018

Continue to this story on Il Giornale (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI is still writing on theological questions, according to Cardinal Marc Ouellet. The Canadian prelate, who was once a theology student under the future Pontiff, said he would exclude the possibility that Benedict would publish another work. “We might have a posthumous surprise,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
