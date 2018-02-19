Catholic World News

Pope-emeritus Benedict still writing, cardinal says

February 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Il Giornale (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI is still writing on theological questions, according to Cardinal Marc Ouellet. The Canadian prelate, who was once a theology student under the future Pontiff, said he would exclude the possibility that Benedict would publish another work. “We might have a posthumous surprise,” he said.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.