Catholic World News

Pope, Curia leaders begin Lenten Retreat

February 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the leaders of the Roman Curia have begun their Lenten spiritual exercises. Traveling outside Rome to a retreat house in Ariccia, they will spend the week in prayer and meditation, led by the Portuguese Father Jose Tolentino Mendonca.

During the Lenten Retreat, work schedules at the Vatican are reduced and papal audiences suspended.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.