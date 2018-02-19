Catholic World News

Pope, Curia leaders begin Lenten Retreat

February 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the leaders of the Roman Curia have begun their Lenten spiritual exercises. Traveling outside Rome to a retreat house in Ariccia, they will spend the week in prayer and meditation, led by the Portuguese Father Jose Tolentino Mendonca.
During the Lenten Retreat, work schedules at the Vatican are reduced and papal audiences suspended.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
