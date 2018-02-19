Catholic World News

Parish looted, hosts desecrated in Bangladesh

February 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The thieves not only hurt our parish priest, but also our Lord Jesus Christ,” said one Catholic laywoman.

