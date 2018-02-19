Catholic World News

Catholic mother sentenced to week in jail for contempt of court after having child baptized

February 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The day before the baptism, a North Carolina judge had given her ex-boyfriend full custody of the child, including “decisions concerning religion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
