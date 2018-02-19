Catholic World News
Catholic mother sentenced to week in jail for contempt of court after having child baptized
February 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Charlotte Observer
CWN Editor's Note: The day before the baptism, a North Carolina judge had given her ex-boyfriend full custody of the child, including “decisions concerning religion.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!