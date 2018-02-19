Catholic World News
Mysterious pool and fountain discovered at ancient Christian site in Israel
February 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fox News
CWN Editor's Note: “We believe that some early Christian commentators identified Ein Hanniya as the site where the Ethiopian eunuch was baptized, as described in Acts 8:26-40,” said an archaeologist.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
