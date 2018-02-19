Catholic World News
Vatican ‘foreign minister’ praises tolerance, respect for religious communities in Azerbaijan
February 19, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 10 million is 97% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
