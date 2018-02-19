Catholic World News
Syriac Orthodox patriarch decries Turkish incursion
February 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: In this interview, Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II discusses the current situation of Christians in Syria and Iraq.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
