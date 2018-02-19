Catholic World News

Trump administration proposes ‘paradigm shift’ in federal education policies

February 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Neither the federal nor state government “should supplant and take the place of the role that the parent has in the child’s education and the ability to choose the education that the parent knows is best for their child,” said Dominican Sister Mary Fleming, the executive director of the US bishops’ Secretariat of Catholic Education.

