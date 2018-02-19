Catholic World News

Pope names members of Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

February 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission includes nine new members and seven old members. Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston remains the advisory commission’s president.

