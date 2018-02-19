Catholic World News
Pope names members of Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors
February 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Commission includes nine new members and seven old members. Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston remains the advisory commission’s president.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
