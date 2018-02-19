Catholic World News

Papal audiences (2/17)

February 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, the Pontiff received the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the apostolic nuncio to several Caribbean nations, an Italian archbishop, and members of the Pontifical Regional Seminary of Sardinia.

