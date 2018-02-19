Catholic World News
Papal audiences (2/17)
February 19, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, the Pontiff received the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the apostolic nuncio to several Caribbean nations, an Italian archbishop, and members of the Pontifical Regional Seminary of Sardinia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!