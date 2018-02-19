Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (2/16)

February 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed a new German bishop, accepted the resignation of an Italian bishop for reasons of age, and appointed his successor. The Pope also accepted the resignation of a Hungarian archabbot and appointed his successor—in essence ratifying the results of a January election at the famed Benedictine Abbey of Pannonhalma.

