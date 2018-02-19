Catholic World News

Pope Francis: prayer, fasting, almsgiving are remedies for our lack of charity

February 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks in an audience with members of the association Pro Petri Sede [For the See of Peter], whose members hail from Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.