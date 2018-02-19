Catholic World News

February 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The priest, 81-year-old Father Ludwik Wisniewski, linked declining Mass attendance with “right-wing parliamentarians who claimed to be devout Catholics while inciting fear of refugees and migrants.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!