Polish priest’s criticism of bishops, government sparks controversy

February 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The priest, 81-year-old Father Ludwik Wisniewski, linked declining Mass attendance with “right-wing parliamentarians who claimed to be devout Catholics while inciting fear of refugees and migrants.”

