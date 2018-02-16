Catholic World News

Pope meets with Maronite students

February 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met at a private audience on February 16 with students at the Pontifical Maronite College in Rome. He remarked that in the face of temptations toward a “culture of the temporary and appearances,” their time of study in Rome should help them to develop “antibodies against worldliness and mediocrity.”

