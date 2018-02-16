Catholic World News

February 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On February 16, Pope Francis accepted the diplomatic credentials of Baek Man Lee, the new ambassador from South Korea to the Holy See.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!